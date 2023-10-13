Reality TV personality Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, recently posted a harsh criticism on social media that is thought to be directed at a female colleague of hers.

Ex-housemate of Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem, Pepper Dem, said that she doesn’t advertise herself every night on a sugar daddy’s bed.

The wine company Martell was questioned by acha earlier on why they visited Port Harcourt for an activation gig without inviting her, when she took the time to also throw a shade at a certain female colleague of hers.

She wrote; “Martell what’s good? You can’t be having an activation in my city and I’m not invited! O wrong nau. Marketing team what are you marketing in ph city without PH City’s first daughter?“

A fan had taken to the comment section to hail her and told her to ‘get the bag’ as Port Harcourt First Daughter.

Responding Tacha simply stated; “Yes ohh!!! I rather market myself shameless online than to market myself shameless on somebody’s father’s bed every Night”

However, Tacha didn’t mention the name of the specific person she was referring to, netizens have opined that she was probably talking about a fellow bbnaija star.

One netizen @chockietee suggested; My fave Abeg don’t use ur @ ooooo 😫😫😫😫let peace ✌🏾 be at stake 🙏

Although, Tacha said; “My @ is on all the wailers wailing on my previous tweets. it’s targeted at them.”