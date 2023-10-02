Tacha Akide, a former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, has made a subtle dig at her teammate, Mercy Eke, following her loss in the just concluded All Stars event.

The two fell out following their ugly battle on the show, which resulted in Tacha’s disqualification and Mercy Eke’s victory as season winner. Many thought Tacha would have won the season if it hadn’t been for the fight. Tacha has maintained a grudge against Mercy ever since for depriving her of her victory.

Tacha had thrown a shade at Mercy Eke after her loss at the All Stars competition, while celebrating the winner, Ilebaye.

She stated that she had proven her point and questioned if she had made it clear now that Mercy wouldn’t have won her season if not for her disqualification.

Tacha added that she doesn’t stan a failure, hence why Ilebaye won.

“Lol, my girl brought HOME!! I no fit support who no go win!! Ilebaye money!!! Baye money!! Pure entertainment. Mehnnn

Are we clear now???

Point proven yessss!!!”.