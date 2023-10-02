Popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Success, shared her motivating journey of keeping her virginity until marriage.

She explained that it’s not easy considering the kind of industry she’s in and that she got married at the age of 34 while preserving her virginity.

The delactable Yoruba movie star spoke about the challenges she faced while navigating through a career where promiscuity is often associated and how she managed to maintain her values and integrity throughout her journey.

Bimbo stated this in response to allegations that actresses have lots of sexual partners during an interview with her colleague Biola Bayo on her Talk To B YouTube channel.

The thespian revealed that despite having a number of admirers from both single and married guys, she kept her virginity intact till she got married.

She added that some colleagues even attempted to set her up with individuals, but she declined their offers.

According to Bimbo Success, she developed the mentality to hold onto herself till her wedding night as a result of witnessing her brother regularly have s3x with numerous women and then break their hearts.

She said: “I was 34 when I got married.

“People questioned how I was getting roles without dating anyone in the industry and some of my colleagues even promised to hook me up but I declined.

“I had admirers, both single guys and married men, but it was my decision to keep myself.

“So that experience combined with how my elder brother whom I live with treated women, having sexual intercourse with one, another will come.

“Is this how I will continue, that mentality was what I carried that no sex till marriage?

“I lost my virginity after my wedding.”