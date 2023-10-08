The alleged girlfriend of Davido’s dad Adedeji Adeleke, Faith Morey has sparked a debate on social media following her recent video making the rounds online.

The US-based Nigerian model during a conversation with Laura Ikeji said that she has two Rolls Royce in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Faith Morey reveals this in a trending Real Housewives of Lagos episode while adding that one of them was gotten for him by her billionaire boyfriend as a sorry gift.

We recall that the controversial model got married to her ex-husband, Randy Morey in the year 2010. The ex-couple has a son named Ethan.

However, Faith Morey made headlines in April 2022 after a controversial blogger Gistolover claimed that Davido’s father Adedeji Adeleke is the one behind the luxury lifestyle of Morey Faith.

Watch her speak below;