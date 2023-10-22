Tunji Balogun, a music business executive and talent manager better known by his alias Tee Billz, is in the spirit of thanksgiving as the former Tiwa Savage talent manager has been praising the mothers of his kid.

After praising Tiwa for several hours, Tee Billz has praised his second baby mother and lover, praising her for being a true woman.

He claimed that the moment he entered her room and saw her on her knees in prayer for Tiwa Savage and her baby during their difficult time, he knew she was his guardian angel.

Tee Billz stated that he doesn’t deserve her love and kindness but he is grateful beyond words, especially for her tolerance and unconditional love.

He added that each time he gets fed up with life, she reminds him of how God had to humble him to see life from a different perspective for eternal blessings. He noted how his partner always ensures he speaks to his other kids daily.

“The day I worked in the room without your knowledge and watched you on your knees crying and praying for TIWA & JAMIL when she was going through her trials was the day I knew you are my Guardian Angel on earth…… I don’t deserve your love and kindness but I’m grateful beyond……. Thank you for your tolerance and unconditional love! Each time I get fed up with life, You remind me of how God had to humble me to see life in a different perspective for eternal blessings! Couple of weeks can’t go by without you asking when was the last time I spoke to Jamil & Ona…… NA WOMAN U Be! I appreciate I’m grateful and blessed”.

Taking to his comment section, many concurred with him as they noted how his partner is exceptional.

Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paul Okoye wrote, “Lucky Boy”

One Chisom Christopher wrote, “One thing I learned from you, sir. Is giving our loved ones their flowers while they can still smell it.

One Toh Praise wrote, “A good woman by your side is better than 10 male friends that will always call you for a drink. Thank God you know. God bless

One Haley Talks wrote, “You all don’t know that this is the woman that gave birth to his first 2 kids, went back to her father break up with Tiwa. She is a great mom

One Achy B wrote, “I co-sign that wholeheartedly! A woman and more”.