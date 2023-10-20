Phyna, the winner of BBNaija season 7, boasts that she got Davido to answer her, even though he said he didn’t know who she was.

The two celebrities got into an argument after Davido liked a tweet criticizing Phyna’s followers. Davido was chastised by Phyna for this.

He apologized and said he didn’t know who she was and that it was an error.

On Thursday night, during an Instagram live session, she talked to her fans about how the musician had attempted to abuse her in a similar way to how some had bullied Mohbad.

The reality star boasted on her Twitter page that she made Davido available even though he claimed to be unavailable, baring her soul.

She wrote:

“I like the tears from the live 😊

Mind aired, case closed.

I made the UNAVAILABLE

AVAILABLE.

📌📌📌📌📌📌📌📌📌📌📌📌”

See her post below: