Big Brother Naija Season 7 Winner, Phyna accused her haters of trying to kill her like they killed Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

This comes after she dragged Popular singer, Davido for saying that he doesn’t know her.

Recall that in a recent Instagram live session,the reality star said she felt bullied and inhuman after OBO claimed not to know her.

According to her, she doesn’t have problem with the music star not knowing her.

However, the singer saying it loud while apologizing to her made her feel hurt.

Phyna feels Davido is not being honest when he said that he doesn’t know her.

She mentioned that the music star claimed he doesn’t know her, yet he liked a post criticizing her and her fans.

Another part of the Live session captured the moment, tackled her haters.

Phyna accused them of trying to kill her, just like they killed Mohbad.

“I felt bùllîēd. Everyone is a king in their lane. You want to bûlly and kîll me as you did Mohbad. It won’t work” she said in parts.

Watch the video below:

