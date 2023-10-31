Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has revealed that he recently turned down a $5 million offer to perform in Dubai.

Burna Boy declined the offer because smoking marijuana is illegal in the UAE.

Emirati law prohibits smoking in parks, beaches, and other public recreation areas in Dubai.

“Just now I turned down Dubai money, 5 million dollars na small thing cos me I no dey like to dey go where dem no go gree allow me smoke igbo.”

Burna Boy made this revelation during his freestyle while rehearsing with his band, Outsiders, in a video making the rounds on the social media platform, X.

Recall that during his freestyle, he threw shades at Brymo. He was performing a live rendition of what many believe is a freestyle or new song while encouraging others to hustle so that they don’t fall off like Brymo.