Nigerian music sensation, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay has disclosed how he used to be religious until he started making money.

The ‘Soso’ crooner who hails from Portharcourt made this revelation in a recent interview with Wunmi Bello on her famous podcast.

Omah Lay explained how after making money, he made a switch, believing in God and respecting God, choosing humanity over being religious.

The 26-year-old singer narrated how he grew up in a Christian home, spending a lot of time in church and even wanting to switch to Islam at a point in his life.

Omah Lay stated that he didn’t find joy in religion anymore as there was no evidence that the holy books were actually written by God or his servants.

He still however acknowledges the existence of God as he believes there is a higher power moving him.

Watch video here:

https://x.com/itzbasito/status/1717470910293098920?s=20