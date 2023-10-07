Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has vowed to retrieve cars bought for his artistes if they leave his music label, Zeh Nation.

In a recent Instagram live session with fans, the ‘Clear’ crooner said he has every right to take them back because the vehicles are the record label’s properties.

Portable also pointed out how his signees have made only paltry sums of money since joining his record label but he bought multi-million Naira cars for them.

He said, “Do you know how many record labels that have signed Abuga before I signed him and gave him fame? Use your brain bro. No enviousness. No ripping. Zeh Nation.

“However, I will collect all the cars I bought for Youngiduu and Abuga when they leave Zeh Nation. The cars are the record label’s properties. I’m the one promoting the record label. I’m the top artist of the record label. I’m the one making all the money for the record label.”