Controversial music executive and former musician, Samklef, has officially launched his podcast. As he announces this new venture, many took to the comment section to share their views.

Recall that the ‘Molowo noni’ hitmaker, who once had a buzzing career in the music industry, has been nowhere to be found in the music scene for the past few years. He also tried his hand in blogging, but it appears that blogging hasn’t yielded the desired results for him.

Many individuals are quick to slam and blast him, claiming that he’s only looking for attention and he’s a clout chaser.

One fan had this to say,

“Useless guy. This was what he was trying to do. Use MohBad and Davido to start his dead career.”

Another fan spoke out about his desperation,

“If desperation was a person. Blogging has failed, trolling failed, dragging failed, now it’s podcast.”

One fan called him out for being bored and desperate,

“Boredom mixed with desperation = disaster.”

Another fan called him out for his Hfactor while talking,

“Hugly ke? I need to start my own Podcast… people please tune in when I have all the podcast equipments «3”

“Lol, this guy na goat in ha.”

One fan suggested his podcast was to troll people,

“This is na Troll Kingdom he set up not podcast.”

A fan hinted at the fact that the podcast would be problematic,

“The troubles that will follow this podcasts.”

Another fan hailed him,

“I just like all of una wey dey annoy ppl online these days, na cos of una I Dey sub, I love wereys, werey oni su yin se o kaka.”