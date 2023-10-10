Ilebaye, the winner of the BBN reality show, has been criticized by an interviewer who goes by the name Charles Born on Instagram for declining a request for an interview.

Pere, Adekunle, and Ilebaye, past housemates, were scheduled to be interviewed, according to the interviewer, who announced it on his Instagram story.

While Ilebaye had to wait for her turn, the interview began with Pere and Adekunle. But after a short while of waiting, the reality star reportedly erupted and stormed off in a rage.

He wrote; “Genz baddie

Waited for a few minutes whilst we were filming with Pere and Adekunle and drove off saying we kept her waiting in her words “how dare we keep her waiting”. Celebrity of yesterday? Lol! Truly money is truly doesn’t buy class!!! Yuck!”

In reaction, @thegirl_ng reacted: “So bcos she’s a celebrity of yesterday, she should allow u to disrespect her? The way u even made this post says so much about how u treated her. She gave u what u deserved.”

@a.emmanuel.79 said: “Baye can’t do no wrong in my eyes. How dare them waste Ur time You’re a winner and have other engagements. Lubbish.”

@lolo_starrr reacted: “Come back oga and break it down properly please. What time did you allot her? Was she prompt? Did your shoot with the other guys spill into her alloyed slot? Talk true oo? Time is money. She may had other engagements. You can’t keep people waiting the whole day and turn around to squeal how money doesn’t buy class cos you know what else doesn’t buy class? Tardiness. Ngwa bye.”