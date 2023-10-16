Titilala Brownssugar, the mother of BBNaija reality star Angel Smith, has thrown a subtle jab at Mercy Eke after her fans dragged her.

Mercy Eke and Angel have been in the news since this morning after a space created by Mercy fans went viral on social media.

The fans of Mercy hurled insults at the mother of Angel, Titilala, and described her as a “prostitute” who pimps her daughter to men for money.

They also called her a disappointment to motherhood for raising Angel poorly because the reality star is bad-behaved.

The mother of Angel in a rebuttal threw a subtle jab at Mercy as she responded with a tweet saying she doesn’t live a fake life nor does she sleep around with married men for money.