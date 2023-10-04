Man in Kaduna is left perplexed and concerned when his just purchased iPhone 13 mysteriously changes to an Android phone.

The owner of the phone admitted getting it from a cooperative market in Kaduna. For him to get it, he had to give up his iPhone 11 and about N200,000.

He claims that after updating the phone, it suddenly changed into an Android device.

He is shown using an iPhone with an interface that is exactly like an Android in the web video that was posted.

Watch video below:

Reacting, thefoodnetworknig2 said: “It’s the laugh after each tatarararan for me! I for don dey wail if na me”

som.too_ commented: “At least it’s Samsung not itel”

richmanswife_ wrote: “Surprised it’s not fufu they always give them swallow without soup”

_hassanahh said: “It’s still updating. Give it 2 working days”

phunbie revealed: “This is actually an app. It’s called Try Galaxy, and Samsung apps actually work on it. So there’s nothing wrong with the iPhone.”