Late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba better known as Mohbad allegedly started vomiting after he was injected three times by a nurse identified as Feyisayo Ogedemgbe.

This is according to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, who disclosed at a press briefing on Friday that Mohbad also developed goosebumps on September 12, 2023 after the treatment.

Owohunwa was giving preliminary reports of investigation conducted by the police team to unravel the circumstance that led to the death of the musician.

He said those interrogated include Mohbad’s father, mother, sisters, brother, wife and manager among several others.

According to him, the 27-year-old singer’s body was brought lifeless to the hospital, and he was certified dead by doctors on duty on September 12.

The Commissioner further said the auxilliary nurse, who was invited by Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sodiq aka Spending, to inject the singer at his residence, administered three injections believed to have led to the chain of reactions that eventually led to the singer’s death.

“Mohbad began vomiting and developed goosebumps after the injections. As of today, a total of 26 witnesses have been interviewed,” Owohunwa said.