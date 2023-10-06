Nigerian father sparked reactions on social media due to the fact that he returned his daughter’s bride price on the wedding day.

He warned the groom to take care of his wife as he returned the money his son-in-law had used to buy her hand in marriage and attended the wedding ceremony.

In a social media video, the groom was informed the dowry money was to supplement what they already had so he wouldn’t starve his bride.

The family of the bride forewarned the groom that they would invade his home to reclaim their daughter if his wife ever went hungry.

Watch the video below:

Bride's father returned the bride price with a warning pic.twitter.com/KHedsKVzBP — Naija (@Naija_PR) October 5, 2023

In reaction, @AkposJim; This one na normal tradition for delta na ,we dey return some amount of money for u to know say we no sell our pikin

@ToluDaniel10; My Dad did this during my sister’s. I’ll do same for my daughter if I get one.

@official__GUYS; Unna no sabi this is common among our people? 😂 olodo ni yin. P.S:dowry in most parts of naija is not up to 1k, this shows the daughter is not been sold. Why?; (Godforbid) something bad happens, it is easy, convenient to return to the groom for their daughter to come back home

@Ogheneyole; To marry woman nah free normally, nah you want spend millions for reception and after party

@abiodun_promise; This is a Yoruba thing but they don’t do it in the open like this. Weldone to the man