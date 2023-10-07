In a recent report by Vanguard News, Felix Otabor, the father of Phyna, the winner of BBNaija Season 7’Level Up’ edition, revealed that his daughter gave him an SUV following her victory on the reality TV show.

It’s worth noting that a previous report in Vanguard suggested that Phyna had distanced herself from her family after winning the $100 million grand prize.

Phyna’s father claimed that she had stopped communicating with them after leaving the BBNaija house.

In a subsequent report, Vanguard disclosed that Phyna’s father reached out to them to clarify the situation.

He confirmed that Phyna had indeed purchased a car for him, but he expressed a desire for more support.

The report explained, “Phyna’s father, Mr. Felix Otabor, recently contacted our reporter to share that his daughter hadn’t reached out to him or any family member.”

He confirmed that Phyna had bought him an SUV after winning BBNaija but hoped for additional assistance.

It’s important to note that while Phyna did provide her father with an SUV, he had expected her to replace some older vehicles he used for his business.

He had sold those old vehicles based on Phyna’s promise that she would replace them.