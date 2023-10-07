The mother of former BBNaija Season 8 All Stars housemate, Somadina Anyama, popularly known as Soma, has warmed the hearts of TikTok users with her dance video.

In a viral video, Soma’s voice could be heard in the background singing while using his mobile phone to record her.

While she was not initially aware of what Soma was doing, he pointed the phone at her as she was about to leave, informing her that he was taking a video of her, which made her go back to continue dancing.

Soma’s mother dancing style captured the attention of fans, who immediately took to the comments section to discuss Soma’s relationship with Angel.

See some reactions below:

yungprettyAks: “‎Na this kind mother in-law suit Angle.”

#keepiturbanltdcurtains: “‎soma and angel may work out cos they have same kind of mom.”

_Kumsykay: “‎Angel, you don meet your match ooooh, patience Ozokor.”

promise ihuoma: “angel ur mother in-law na baddo no fear.”

milkish: “‎e be like na angel mother inlaw go di take her go club oh beautiful woman.”

graciousgoldsteph: “‎Angie baby your mom in-law to be isa vibe.”

Cute Bae: “‎Our mum in law u r very beautiful.May God bless u.”

Jinnel: “‎His mum is a vibe she matches Angel’s energy.”

Etareotu Koroye: “‎when you see the child you can sense who the mother is.”

Watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMjHApVT7/