Former Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Somadina Ayanma has revealed how some of his colleagues including Cross, are advising him against being in a romantic relationship with his fellow ex-housemate, Angel Smith.

We recall that Soma and Angel started dating after meeting in the All Stars show and falling in love, despite both parties having partners outside the house.

In an interview with Glitch Africa Studios, the reality star and actor opened up on how his colleagues are pressuring him to break up with his lover.

He mentioned Cross as one of such person, as he noted how they have also told him to take things easy with her.

“People always come to me telling me to leave Angel. Some housemates have even told me to take it easy with her, and I was like I don’t care.

Cross was one of such people”.

Angel who was with him in the interview questioned why their colleagues would be against them, as they don’t really know her except Mercy Eke.

Watch video below;

https://x.com/Tonyjay/status/1709735092845682707?s=20