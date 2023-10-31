Nigerian singer, Simi has slammed a “woman of God” for saying that natural hair is not special enough to attract men to single ladies.

In a now-viral video, the woman of God is seen advising single ladies to wear their hair in Brazilian or Peruvian weaves instead of natural hair, in order to attract men.

Simi took to her Twitter account to express her anger and disappointment at the woman of God ‘s statement.

She said, “Na Wetin God Nor Send Una, Una Like To Do” (It’s not what God sent you to do, but you like to do it).

She continued, “Why must you lie to these women? Why must you tell them that their natural hair is not good enough? Their natural hair is beautiful, and they should be proud of it.”

Simi’s comments have been praised by many on social media, who agree that it is important for women to love and accept their natural hair.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Is it love or madness?” – Understanding girlfriend serves couple goals, thoroughly brushes her boyfriend’s teeth