Prominent reality personality, Nina Ivy sparks debate when she predicts that the upcoming BBNaija housemates will employ emotional blackmail as a winning tactic.

She made this statement after her fellow BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate Ilebaye was announced as the contest’s victor.

You may recall that some viewers of the well-liked reality series seem to believe that Ilebaye won the competition by riding the coattails of sympathy votes.

The third season of the show’s star, Nina Ivy, hypothesized that the new housemates would want to employ a similar tactic to win fans’ votes.

She wrote:

“Strategy for next housemates, them go use emotional blackmail finish una”.

