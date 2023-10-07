Nigerian musician, Adedamola Adefolahan also known as Fireboy DML has set tongues wagging on the internet following his recent post.

The ‘Peru’ hit-maker shared a photo of a private jet on his Snapchat story, raising questions about whether he bought one.

Although Fireboy did not attach a caption to clarify what he intended to announce, fans are divided on what he meant.

Some say he just hired the jet to use for private services, while some who believe he bought it are asking where he could have gotten the money.

See the post and reactions below:

@Ovo_himself449; All these boys dey para oo

@Engr_Ashile; Which game he played and how much he put ?

@Walmart1805; Bro there’s this money in music.

@Dami4reign; Fireboy DML acquires a new Private jet worth over 1.5 billion Naira.

@Walmart1805; To be factual, Many artist make this kind of amount in music. But for an artist that’s still under a lebel? I doubt it

@tobsmall; Make I go start my music career back. Emi baddest rapper in the year 2015

@Crypto_omo; Congratulations to him, the same Nigeria that claims no money 🫠

@DAVEJDAVID1; Lol dey play, buying no be the issue. You know what it takes to maintain a craft? be it on ground or in the air.

@KennethObiagwu3; Five people can come together to own a private jet but each of them can say to the public they own a private jet . Regular Maintenance and paying for parking space is the major problem of owning a private jet . I don’t think fireboy dml is up to that level yet .

@phynox33; If fire boy fit own private jet and nah olamide boy, then wetin olamide wan buy🤔