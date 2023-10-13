Nollywood actor Ninalowo Bolanle also known as Nino B in an heartfelt post, shared his thoughts following the end of his 15-year marriage.

While sharing new photos on his social media, the actor expressed his belief that God has been with him throughout his journey, acknowledging that God saw and heard his cries.

He wrote; “God saw, God sees, God heard, God hears, God knew, God knows, God did If God was there only when we became victorious, then we would have never won!”

This heartfelt revelation showcased Ninalowo’s vulnerability and his reliance on his faith during this difficult period.

Fans and well-wishers have rallied around the actor, praising his strength and resilience in the face of heartbreak.

