Nollywood actor, Digidi DunHill has Digidi Dunhill has called out his colleague, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s wife for allegedly taking advantage of his illness to make money.

According to him, actors and friends had already raised over N40 million for Mr Ibu’s health before his wife became involved.

He added that she now wants to control all of the money and is currently working with someone who is claiming to be his daughter, Jasmine, in order to generate sympathy and raise more money.

Speaking further, Digidi Dunhill claimed that Mr Ibu’s wife is painting a false picture of him as a pauper, when in fact he is still wealthy.

He pointed to the fact that the veteran actor used to own a BMW X6 and other expensive cars, and that he had a prestigious office in Amuwo Odofin.

Dunhill also revealed that the Actors Guild has been supporting Mr Ibu for a long time without publicizing it and that his wife is a gold digger who is exploiting her husband’s illness for her own gain.

He said:

“The only thing that I will say about my friend Ibu. NEVER MARRY A WIFE THAT WANTS TO GET RICH WITH YOUR SICKNESS. He should have over #40million raised by actors and friends even before her noise and rants. Kate Henshaw may not say it but I am not Kate, I am Digidi and will say it bluntly as it is.

“She is not just happy that every money is paid into Ibu account..She wants to be incharge of all the money given for his health.We have not seen her in any events hosted in his honour by Actors .She is working with Jasmine that is claiming to be his daughter but she is not, they want to generate pity for money.

“They know exactly what they are doing. The night that we celebrated Ibu last month in Abuja, between 7pm and 11 pm #millions of Naira was raised..This was within hours and not in days. She should stop painting Ibu picture as if he is a pauper, a phone call from Johny B Good will raise millions withing hours.

“What happened to Ibu BMW X6 and other cars? Who sold them? Does he have any car now? What happened to his prestigious office @ Amuwo Odofin we’ve had meetings?It is just a question.Some of us know how she lived with him in Satellite town. I DIDN’T WANT TO TALK ABOUT THIS BUT FOR RECORD PURPOSES, ACTORS GUILD HAVE SUPPORTED HIM FOR LONG WITHOUT PUBLISHING IT. I AM DIGIDI DUNHILL.”

ALSO READ: UFC boss offers Mayweather $25 million to fight Conor McGregor – See Mayweather’s response