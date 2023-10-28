Popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has cried out after her phone got snatched out of her hand in London.

The billionaire heiress and musician took to her Instagram page to express sadness over the unfortunate incident which befell her.

According to her, the phone was snatched out of her hand in Soho.

She wrote:

“My phone was stolen out of my hand in soho 😭😭😭”

See below:

Check out netizens reactions below:

@donjazzy: “Ahhh otilor. Same thing happened to me 3 months ago in the same SoHo.”

@poshest_hope reacted: “P00r man pikin go think say na poem she write.”

@tour_lanny: “Poor man pikin go see Soho go think say na Solo thîef the phone.”

@ojeshair: “The comments section is unbelievable so because she is a rich man pikin Una no fit tell her small sorry.”

@ayzne_: “I thought it’s only in Nigeria we have thieves , just kidding.”