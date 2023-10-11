Netizens has dragged Investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo for intruding into the lives of singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma.

It could be recalled that the couple who lost their son last year, have reportedly welcomed a set of twins.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kemi Olunloyo shared details of how Davido and Chioma Rowland’s Twins were born.

According to her, Chioma delivered a boy and a girl on Monday, 9th October 2023 at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

She also claimed that Chioma has been on bed rest for 90 days and she gave birth to her twins through cesarean operation (CS) at 38 weeks.

In her words;

“After a year of anxiety and depression after losing her only child and being unable to conceive while dealing with mental health issues, stray side chicks, and Davido drama, Chioma Adeleke went through a successful fertility treatment and delivered Twins reportedly at Grady Hospital a prominent Atlanta, Georgia teaching hospital last night. The Adelekes welcomed a BOY and a GIRL

OBO Jr 2 and Chioma Jr weighed in at approximately 5 pounds each. Very healthy. Chioma has been on bed rest for the past 90 days. The babies were born by Cesarean section at 38 weeks. Davido wasn’t planning to announce yet. I’ve made it OFFICIAL.

That’s how Gossip/Celebrity News is done….FULL DETAILS. Not Gistlover and Nation. I am the Davido newsroom. Congrats to them. Register for class @2222mediaschool on X

Kemi Olunloyo #DrKemi

The Great Journalist of Nigeria 🇳🇬

GOSSIP AND CELEBRITY NEWS HQ”.

This led to her being dragged online by Netizens who are unhappy about her intruding into the couple’s private life.

One Sasha Itota wrote, “This woman rest na, be happy for the couple for once. Fertility treatment how, this is the 11th month she lost her child and pregnancy takes 9 months. What’s wrong with this woman??

One Odee Papii wrote, “If they arrest you now, you go shout justice for Kemi

One Marelo Hairs wrote, “Learn to respect people’s privacy, please

One Chux wrote, “The baby weighed approximately 5 pounds each… Who tell this woman these things? Even Davido fit never even know what the kids weigh sef

See the post below:

ALSO READ:Throwback to when Ray Hushpuppi was a ‘Legit’ music producer in Lagos-He worked with Olamide and the likes (Photos)