Popular social media critic, Verydarkman reports that the police have done their investigation and have found Naira Marley and Sam Larry not linked to Mohbad’s death, as he lays curses on celebrities for making false accusations.

Almost two months ago, the promising young star Mohbad passed on under questionable circumstances on the 12th of September 2023.

His former boss, Naira Marley, and close associate, Sam Larry were alleged to have had a hand his death; they had subsequently been apprehended by police following widespread outcry for justice for the singer.

Verydarkman who has been pushing the narrative that the Mohbad’s wife, Wumi knows more than she is letting on, revealed that the police have done their investigations and they have found Naira Marley and Sam Larry’s hands to be clean.

The controversial Tiktoker maintained that Mohbad’s wife still has a lot of questions to answer since she was the one he was always closest with at home, alleging that he and his wife did take dr.u.gs together.

See netizens reactions below;

Sammienewmanarchi opined: “They used these two guys to divert our attention from asking the real question”

Ekuapaula said: “Naira Marley & Sam Larry Bullied Mohbad Evidence Plenty ,,,, Is Assault Not Offense ???? They Made The Boy Depressed What TF Is This Guy Saying??????”

rbtthankfull wrote: “That meeting with ChiefPriest, Dav and VDM hmmmm and also with Tunde Ednut regular posting of VDM. E dey be like as if VDM dey get info from within and how all the yarns should go. Private jet sent to pick VDM, Hotel payment for 1 year hmmmm.”

Boluwatifee remarked: “Them pay this guy true true,nothing anybody wan tell me.”

paa_pi wrote: “So you mean Naira n Sam Larry would go unpunished for bullying d boi till e enter depression? No wahalaa, d blood go still suffer you too vdm”

anxious_bubz said: “We watched Several videos how they bull*ed him, assau*ted him and so on , yet u vdm could come out to say, no evidence was held against them , hmmmm Nigeria my country.. OH LORD MAY NIGERIA NOT HAPPEN TO ANYONE OF US IJN 🙏”

Watch him speak: