Afrobeats superstar singer, Davido bragged that one of Nigeria’s former presidents used his song as his phone’s ringtone.

The ‘Feel’ hitmaker made this disclosure during an interview on the Kelly Clarkson talk show where he openly talked about the difficulties he encountered with his father regarding his music career and how he used his authority to stymie his advancement.

He claimed that his father, Deji Adeleke began pulling ties to have him canceled from events, making show promoters afraid to book him.

But his father is now his biggest admirer since the president like his music. Davido added that when one of his songs reached number one on the charts, the president enjoyed it and even made it his ringtone.

In his words:



“So at that time, I had a song that was like, it was like top 20 on the charts in Africa.

But then the next song I made went number one. Like the president of my country was rocking with it. The song was his ringtone”.

Watch him speak below:

