Controversial socialite Bobrisky once more drags well-known influencer Abike Arab Money alias Papaya Ex for attempting to emulate her way of life.

It’s no secret that Papaya Ex and the influencer from Lagos are constantly at odds with one another as they compete by hosting extravagant parties to outdo the other.

Bobrisky appears to have been enraged by Papaya’s most recent Instagram post since he took to the social media platform to share some insights on Papaya Ex with people in Ibadan.

According to Bobrisky, he had previously believed that people from Ibadan were well-educated and refined, but what he has learned about Papaya Ex has caused him to reconsider.

Bobrisky derided her saying that she’s very classes and shouldn’t compete with her.

