Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju better known as Bobrisky in a video shared online throws heavy shade at his rival Papaya Ex as he flaunts the money he makes from his dad’s burial.

Taking to his Snapchat account, the self-acclaimed Sugar Mummy of Lagos proudly shows off the Ghana-Must-Go bag containing different denominations of money.

Bobrisky mentioned that he would need to call his account officer to count the money. He poured the contents of the bag onto the floor, confirming that the bag was indeed filled with cash while cheering for himself.

Also in the video, the controversial socielite dragged popular Instagram influencer, Papaya Ex, a rival who had mocked him for failing to pull up an influential crowd to his extravagant party.

Bobrisky said that Papaya would never be able to pull the kind of stunt he just did, and even her mum wasn’t up to the task.

Watch the video below;