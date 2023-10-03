Popular Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, has accused Nigerians of almost tearing down his life and career following his altercation with a police officer earlier this year.

It would be recalled that in May 2023, the singer was arraigned before the Lagos State magistrate’s court and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, in Panti, Yaba, for assaulting a police officer on Third Mainland Bridge.

Seun was captured in a viral video assaulting a police officer after an argument got heated and he felt the need to defend himself and his family.

Speaking during an Instagram live session, the son of popular Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, warned that Nigerians should stop attaching him with issues regarding the death of talented singer, Mohbad and controversial Marlians music boss, Naira Marley.

Seun said Nigerians almost ruined his entire career due to the talks online, adding he also missed about six big shows for defending his life and family during the altercation with Nigerian Police.

He said: “I’m tired of seeing my name everywhere attached to Sam Larry, Naira Marley, arrest or no arrest, police or no police. I’m really tired and I don’t want you guys to join me in your issues.

“That was how una used una mouth nearly spoil my life, nearly destroying my career with una yeye keypad and computer. I missed five or six big shows this summer just because I defended my life and the life of my family. For that reason Nigerians wanted my life to be ended, for me to be destroyed and no body cared.

“Nigeria Police suddenly became an innocent and peaceful force on earth. And Seun became the mad person that left his house looking for police to quarrel with. That was the picture you people painted about me then.”