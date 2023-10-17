Reality star, Tacha Akide has sparked a debate on social media as she shares a cute video of herself with Mercy Eke’s ex lover, Ike Onyema.

It would be recalled that Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema were lovers together during the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ show in 2019.

Their relationship had continued outside Biggie’s house until it went sour and they parted ways.

In a recent video which surfaced online, Tacha who anchor’s the Big Friday Show on Cool FM used an opportunity to stir reactions among fans of the ‘Pepper Dem’ winner.

The controversial reality TV star was seen holding Ike Onyema in hands and asking whether they don’t look cute together as a couple.

The reality star tweeted;

“Don’t we just loook good together😍”

See netizens reactions below:

@Xperience_Snr stated; “Everybody’s “We look good together” na another person ex. Na so life just be… E no too hard. Na you dey find perfect partner.

Your favorite 😍 na another person past! 😩”

@honest30bgfan_ remarked; “She thinks she is mercy 😭😭”

@PrimeQuote_ opined; “Awon my friends enemy is my friend 😂”

@chockietee wrote; “😉😉😉😉oh my looks so gorgeous both of dem in between”

@sayimax penned; “Nice ppl with Natural Big vibes. Ike always loved Tacha genuinely. That’s why we cul.”

Watch video below;

https://x.com/Symply_Tacha/status/1714016801359569150?s=20