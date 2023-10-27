Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has taken a mature and refreshing perspective on his failed marriage, stating that his ex-wife, Bunmi, was not a mistake in his life.

As you may know, it is easy to view failed relationships as mistakes, especially when they are painful.

However, Bolanle Ninalowo recognizes that his ex-wife was a part of his journey, and that their relationship taught him valuable lessons.

In an interview with TVC, Nino B said that he considers himself to be a special person, “anointed, graceful, and very spiritual.”

He also said that his love for Bunmi was real, even if their relationship ultimately did not last.

“My ex-wife wasn’t a mistake in my life, it was divine,” Ninalowo said. “You can’t have a destination without a journey, and I am journeying through life”

On his current love life, the actor revealed that he is not interested in any woman at the moment.

“I am not interested in any woman but when I see the woman I will know.” He said.

Watch the video below:

