Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa and her fiancee, Alex Kleanson has penned a sweet note to each other ahead of their wedding.

The thespian had announced yesterday that the filmmaker proposed to her.

According to her, the engagement took place on August 29, 2022 and they are set to get married on November 4, 2023.

Taking to his Instagram page, Alex Kleanson revealed that Ekene Umenwa changed his life without even trying.

According to him, he felt incredibly lucky to have been given a chance to propose to her.

He wrote;

“kleanson Without even trying, you’ve changed my life. I really appreciate it.

I feel incredibly lucky to have been given a chance to propose to you.

Thank You………. let’s do this baby girl

@ekene_umenwa

Now Let the count down begin #EA2023″

Reacting to this, Ekene wrote via comment section: “Ow Jesus igweeeeeeee. thank you for loving me my king, you are blessed forever Nwachukwu”

kleanson @replied: ” Thank you

for becoming the best partner, treating

me with dignity, and offering to hold my

hand forever you are my peace. Love you

forever”

See below;

