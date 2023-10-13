Afrobeats superstar singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has revealed the reason why his management denied him access to his Twitter account.

The self-acclaimed African Giant added that because he has zero tolerance for disrespect, his management team limits his access to Twitter in order to protect him from the platform’s constant hostile climate.

Speaking in an interview with Kiss Fresh FM, Burna predicted that if he were to be in charge of his account, things would become rather intense.

In a now-trending video on the Internet, he said: “If I had access to my account, everywhere would be shaking every day. The ground will be elevated based on my feelings and I don’t like disrespect.

“They always try to disrespect me on the internet. So, my team didn’t let me at them. If not, then the ground will elevate. I will spend too much time there; honestly, I will spend a lot of time there.”

https://x.com/OneJoblessBoy/status/1712355999707730035?s=20