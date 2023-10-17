Dayo Adeneye, a politician and music executive better known as Dayo D1 has criticised Nigerian women for having nothing to give aside their bodies.

In a conversation with the Honest Bunch Podcast, he claimed that many women nowadays believe that their endowment—nyash and breasts—is the only contribution they can provide.

He claims that many only have bodies and not that they have any brains or any business or financial advise to offer to their partners.

He noted how social media these days is filled with several provocative and raunchy photos of women showing off their derriere.

“How women don’t say they have brains, I can do this, I can do accounting, I can help you take your business to the next level. They think their body is the table – they have breasts and nyash. Go through your Instagram page, before you scroll through you will have seen someone showing off their derriere. They think their nyash is the best part of them. Once I get Nyash, I will get followers, guys will enter my DM. That shouldn’t be the only thing that you bring to the table. Because after the man sleeps with you, what next? If there is nothing up there and you can’t help run his company, do accounting, do marketing, and all, am I going to sleep with you for 24 hours?”.