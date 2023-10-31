Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa has shared her excitement as she releases her pre-wedding photos ahead of her wedding.

Recall that the thespian and her husband, Alex Kleanson recently announced that they did their traditional wedding months ago.

Taking to her Instagram page today, Ekene Umenwa posted their pre-wedding photos as she shares her excitement and gratitude for their upcoming wedding.

The movie star prayed for God’s blessing on their marriage as she declares that her hubby is hers forever.

In her words;

“JESUS LAST BABY

#EA2023

Let the countdown continue in jesus name amen 🙏

@kleanson ❤️MINE FOREVER IN JESUS NAME AMEN 🙏”

See below:

