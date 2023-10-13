Nigerian singer, Davido is not happy with his friend and music producer, Samklef, who allegedly leaked a video of him and Chioma with their newborn twins.

Recall that on Tuesday, news broke that Davido and his wife Chioma had welcomed twins, but the couple didn’t confirm it.

However, Davido fueled the rumors by hinting at his wife becoming a mother of twins in his song “In The Garden” and tweeting that this week would be the best week in his life.

The news was confirmed after a video of OBO and Chef Chi were spotted leaving the hospital with their two babies in the UK.

Few hours after the video went viral, Davido quickly took to social media to blast Samklef, calling him a “clout chaser” and a “wicked person.”

“Delete pls ur a wicked person.

U know u’re not meant to post this.

Wtf

Fucking clout chaser”.he wrote.

Samklef has since deleted the video from his social media pages, but it is still circulating online.

Davido’s fans are outraged that Samklef would invade the couple’s privacy in this way.

Many are calling for Samklef to be blacklisted from the music industry.

Reacting to this, Samklef wrote;

“Saw the video on their blogs on twitter and posted what did i do wrong? Na me record the video ? @sososoberekon na crim for me to post like other blogs Abi I no under the why? Let samklef breath.”

See below:

