Multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar singer Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy has caused a stir online as he expressed his displeasure for users of the micro blogging platform, Twitter now known as X.

The ‘Last Last’ hitmaker, in an interview with Kiss FM, London, United Kingdom, revealed why he doesn’t like users of Twitter.

He stated that he always felt Nigerian Twitter users were extreme and bitter, unfortunately, he discovered that users of Twitter in all countries are the same.

Burna Boy added that his biggest shock was when he discovered American Twitter users are worse and have their own groups and fan clubs.

“I don’t like people on Twitter. I used to think it was just Nigerians on Twitter that were just mad. Then, I now went to Kenya, I saw that it’s the same thing. I went to South Africa, I saw it was the same thing.

“I went to America. America they have their own group. If you go, you’d see all of them tagged. You know how Lil Durk has his OTF? Twitter mad people for America, they’ve their own”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/Ssentongopeter5/status/1710183666184274010?s=20

Taking to the comment section, many Netizens agreed with his statement that Twitter is not for the weak.

I Am DX wrote, “Twitter people worldwide na on colos if u no strong you can’t survive Twitter.

Assorted Official wrote, “Twitter is another world on its own. Na celebrities no care about their mental health dey talk anyhow for that side. If u are emotional, think or rehearse before tweeting. Impression is real

Obi wrote, “I don run from that app to them go insult you if you’re not careful

Jimmy Ayenks wrote, “Wizkid Twitter fans don show am pepper

Verified Honcho wrote, “No be lie. Toxic people. Twitter people no get respect for president talk more of musicians. @odumodublvck hear am from their hand last two weeks. Odumodu too no be small person

Auora wrote, “Even owner dey collect, who you can be?

Olando Tunde wrote, “Craziness is all part of survival, the earlier you accept it the better for you