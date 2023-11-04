Some unknown armed men attacked Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu and others in Bamenda, Cameroon.

The actor moved to Cameroon to make a movie November 23, 2023. His Cameroonian fans were very excited to see him and welcomed him warmly.

However, on Saturday, November 25, at around ten o’clock at night, Armed men suddenly opened fire on a bar where Sylvester Madu and others were spending time, causing a panic among those present.

Tragically, the attack resulted in the deaths of four people and left over ten with serious injuries.

Luckily, Sylvester Madu was not hurt because the police in Cameroon quickly took action to stop the attackers.

The film company that asked Sylvester Madu to come to Cameroon for filming also confirmed the terrible event in a news release.

The following is the wording of the statement:

“PRESS STATEMENT

Bamenda, 26 November 2023- Sylvester Madu | ABAKWA Movie

DAMA Fims received Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu aka Shina Rambo on Thursday the 23rd of November 2023 in Bamenda for a Movie shoot advocating against hard drug addiction.l While concluding the movie, we received an invite for a guest appearance at BIG G VIP located at Mile 3 Nkwen. The snooker championship organized by Big G began at 3 pm, everything went well with fans meeting Sylvester Madu, at past 10 pm we heard gunshots from outside, and many ran helter-skelter leading to the death of 4 civilians and over 10 wounded. The police intervened securing the safety of the Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu and dispersed the crowd.

From Midnight, in the spirit of goodwill, onlookers carried the wounded to the nearest hospitals PMI Nkwen and Regional Hospital, where they are presently receiving treatment. The Police are currently conducting investigations to this effect. They promise the safety of Nollywood Actor Sylvester Madu and his subsequent excursion to his country Nigeria. DAMA Film sends a heartfelt condolence to the parents, siblings, and friends who we join in mourning the deceased.

DAMA Films acknowledges the unfortunate happenings and regrets not taking better measures. These grave effects go into consideration in future projects. For more information contact +237654903405.”

See below;

