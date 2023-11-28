Popular Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare is set to walk down the aisle for the 3rd time after her two previous marriages crashed.

The movie star made the announcement of her marriage in a post on her official Instagram page.

She revealed that the white wedding is set to be held this Saturday, December 2nd, and invites friends, colleagues and well-wishers to come share in their joy.

She wrote:



“Love it’s a Beautiful thing 💍 Join us this Saturday, December 2nd at AMORE GARDEN Lekki phase1 Time: 5pm December is about to be Dettyyyy 🕺🏻💃🕺🏻 can’t wait to host you ❤️”

You may recall that the thespian had revealed last year December that she had found love again the arms of another, and had made this known with the words; “Love is beautiful thing.”