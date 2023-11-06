Tacha Akide, well-known reality star, discusses why she decided not to participate in the BBNaija “All Stars” edition, saying that it was for her colleagues who did not properly utilize their first opportunities.

As you may remember, the program host and influencer declined to appear on this year’s BBNaija show, against the expectations of many.

She clarified her absence from the program by saying that she frequently receives brand deals and enjoys hosting her Big Friday show. She said that she was unwilling to give up such opportunities to participate in this year’s event, where she would only receive “peanuts.”

The self-styled Port Harcourt First Daughter made the allegation in The Will Downtown Magazine’s most recent issue, peaking in a feature piece.

Tacha, who was kicked off the show in 2019, clarified that she does not belong in the category of former housemates who “probably did not utilize their first chances” for the All Stars season.

Her words …

“Some specific deliverables and obligations must come through for me, plus I am constantly getting back-to-back bookings from brands. To leave all of this and then go on a show where I’m going to get paid peanuts isn’t worth it.

“I’m enjoying my work at Cool FM every Friday, and I won’t leave my fans hanging. In my opinion, the show is really for, let’s say, people who probably do not utilise their first chances, and honestly, to just be fair, I do not fall into that category.”