Controversial reality star and actress, Tacha Akide splashes the whopping N100M on the latest Range Rover SUV while giving credits to her sugar daddies for getting her the new car.

Taking to her instagram page to announce her latest whip, the excited brand influencer could not hold back her happiness.

While showing off her former Mercedez Benz, the Porthacourt-born reality star revealed that the new Range Rover SUV would be her second car, stating the cost as a staggering N100M.

She further listed her sugar daddies who were simply brands that she works for, including many who were sponsors of the BBNaija reality show.

“I’m not one of those that’d come online and lie to you guys that I worked hard; it’s sugar daddy. Are you looking for the Benz, it’s right here; we don’t sell to buy, we buy and buy. About to tell you who my sugar daddies are, cos I like to put you guys on. One of my sugar daddies wey dey pay is Royal hair, Unique skin, Palmpay, etc. Tell them the price, it’s N100m,” Symply Tacha said in part.

Fans and well-wishers have since flooded the comment section of her page with congratulatory messages, including celebrities and her colleagues.

Watch the video below: