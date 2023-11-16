Bayern Munich striker, Harry Kane, has revealed that he is a huge fan of Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy, saying he is a huge fan.

The former Tottenham forward, made this known during an interview with ESPN.

Kane revealed that the song that has been playing nonstop on his playlist is Burna Boy’s hit song “Big 7,” after being asked a question that caught him off guard about what song has been playing on repeat. He nodded to Burna Boy, showing that he actually liked him.

In his words:

“You know, ‘Big 7’ from Burna Boy? Yeah, I do like Burna Boy, to be fair. It just popped into my head there.”

The England captain added that he would love to experience a live music performance either by Burna Boy or UK superstar Dave.