BBNaija All Stars second runner-up, Ceec was surprised by her loyal fans on her 31th birthday on November 6, 2023, with a fully furnished house in Lekki, Lagos.

A video of the emotional moment was shared online by fans, showing CeeC breaking down in tears as she was presented with the keys and documents of the house.

Her colleague, Ike Onyema was present as she receives the gift.

CeeC, who is known for her strong personality and independent spirit, was visibly moved by the gesture.

The reality star was emotional as she appreciates her fans for the luxurious duplex.

CeeC’s fans have taken to social media to express their happiness for her.

“CeeC deserves all the happiness in the world,” one fan wrote. “She is such a hardworking and talented young woman.”

“I’m so proud of CeeC,” another fan wrote. “She has come so far since her BBNaija days. She is an inspiration to us all.”

Watch the heartwarming video below;

ALSO READ: How I Feel Getting Son, Not Twin Daughters We Were Believing For – Actor, Stan Nze Opens up