BBNaija All-stars housemate, Uriel Oputa has reacted after Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, accused her of having a spiritual husband and pushing away suitors.

In an Instagram post, Uche alleged that the reality star is being hypocritical by complaining about not being able to find a husband while also rejecting proposals from eligible men.

The social media influencer believes that Uriel may have a “spiritual husband” who is preventing her from accepting marriage proposals from real men.

“URIEL, Stop this, you no fit Dey ignore hardworking and responsible Guy’s begging you for a #relationship and then running to social media to complain that there is no Eligible men for Naija. Stop this, if you get spiritual #HUSBAND Wey Dey tell you not to accept #marriage proposal from all the Eligible and responsible men Wey Dey run after you, tell us.”

Reacting to this, Uriel warned Uche Maduagwu to be careful using her name and that she will disgrace him with class and eloquence if he continues to make false accusations about her.

“Uche maduagwu or whatever your name is I don’t even follow you for a reason.

Be very careful using my name.

Plssss I will disgrace you with class and eloquence” she wrote.

Uche Maduagwu replied:

“Dear @urielmusicstar so because I ask you to go to #church for them to Comot any spiritual #Husband Wey Dey make you ignore all the responsible and Eligible Husband materials begging you for marriage, you are posting on your page SEY you go DISGR*CE me? E be like SEY you no SABI who you Dey talk to? If I call the Lagos Commissioner of Police for #Phone to invite you to explain this Na, they will say I’m going too far, make you no allow me tell the World your TORI after #BBnaijashow you know Sey I get am plenty #bbnaija #share #instagram #post #lekki #repost #lagos uk”

