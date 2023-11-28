Nigerian rapper, Phenom has revealed that Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy received a $5 million advance payment before signing a recording deal with American record label Atlantic Records in 2017.

In the latest episode of the Yarns podcast, Phenom claimed that Nigerian-American music executive Matthew ‘Baus’ Adesuyan, the owner of Bad Habit, an imprint of Atlantic Records, to which Burna Boy is signed, facilitated the payment.

He said:

“If you really want someone like me to rap, give me $1 million. Lock me up in the studio. Those rapping in America, they [music executives] give them big contracts. Even before Burna Boy made a comeback to music, the guy that gave him the connection to Atlantic Records [Matthew ‘Baus’ Adesuyan], they gave him [Burna Boy] $5 million when he was coming back.”