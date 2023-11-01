Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido, posts white dove on all his social media accounts, as a sign of mourning the passing of his beloved son, Ifeanyi.

The ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker, lost his first son to a drowning accident in his Lagos home exactly a year ago.

The couple who recently welcome a set of twins went off social media and stopped making public appearances after the unfortunate incident and only came back online sometime in March this year.

See post below:

Many Nigerians have rushed to the comment section to offer their condolences.

See some below…

@TheTifeFab_ wrote: Sending you all my love, may God continue to strengthen you and yours.

@thatdammygirlie said: RIP to our loved ones

@PrimeQuote_ said: God brought him back in double fold ❤️

@abazwhyllzz wrote: No parent deserves to go through this pain. Rest on Ifeanyi ❤️❤️

@FruityofAbuja said: May his soul rest in peace 🕊️