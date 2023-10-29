Businessman and photographer, Abu Salami has continued to drag Davido as he compares the singer to his colleague, Burna Boy.

Abu Salami questioned Davido’s income and said that his colleague, Burna Boy’s money could not be matched to his.

The filmmaker claimed that he saw Burna Boy instantly transfer N15 million to a man who was in great need of assistance.

Speaking to individuals who were interrogating him about not following the law, he boasted about his victory over Davido and said he didn’t trust the legal system.

He added that he sleeps good at night, knowing fully well that he has permanently damaged the singer’s reputation and left him and his public relations team in disarray.

Abu Salami said: “Burna Boy and Davido’s money can’t be compared. How much is Davido really making? I was present when Burna Boy transferred N15 million to a man who was in need of help”.

To have been to Burna Boy’s house, to have chilled with Burna Boy, and that same day. I saw Burna Boy transfer 15 million to a guy because the guy was in some kind of situation.”