Nigerian superstar, Davido is proving that delay is not denial, as he has bagged three Grammy nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Taking to his Instagram page, the music star revealed that he had bagged three nominations are for: Best Global Music Performance – “FEEL”, Best African Performance – “UNAVAILABLE” and Best Global Album – “Timeless”.

“DELAY IS NOT DENIAL!! 🏆 thank you @recordingacademy” he wrote while celebrating his achievements.

These Grammy nominations are well-deserved, as Davido has released some of the biggest hits in Afrobeats in recent years.

“FEEL” and “UNAVAILABLE” are two of his most popular songs, and “Timeless” is a critically acclaimed album that has helped to bring Afrobeats to a global audience.

Davido’s Grammy nominations are a major milestone for the Afrobeats genre as it is the first time that a Nigerian artist has been nominated for three Grammys in a single year.

